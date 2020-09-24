PM reviews availability of wheat, sugar prices

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to ensure availability of sufficient stock of wheat and sugar at affordable prices in line with the requirements of the commodity in the country. He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad to review availability of wheat and sugar and their prices in the country. The Prime Minister was apprised that 400,000 metric tons of wheat has so far been imported by the private sector, while one million metric tons of the commodities will arrive in the country next month. Chairman Trading Corporation of Pakistan informed that 1.5 million metric tons of wheat is being imported by government for which a tender to procure 330,000 metric tons has been floated, while more tenders will be offered soon. The Prime Minister directed that he should be regularly kept apprised of the progress in import of wheat. NNI