PM reiterates resolve for early legislation over FATF related bills

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his resolve for early legislation over Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related bills.

The Prime Minister said this while taking to his Parliamentary Adviser Dr Babar Awan, who called on him here at his office on Monday.

The meeting discussed the Karachi Transformation Plan and other parliamentary issues including Financial Action Task Force (FATF) related legislation. The Premier was briefed about the sessions of the National Assembly and Senate.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the situation of Karachi worsened due to political negligence. He said that development of the metropolis is on the agenda of the federal government and added that he will provide funds for the uplift of the city.

Babar Awan appreciated the PM’s resolve for addressing the basic issues of the people living in Karachi.

Earlier on Thursday last, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that they will get the bills passed through the Senate at all costs, terming FATF-related bills ‘matter of national interest’.

Talking to a delegation of senators belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allied parties who called on him, the Prime Minister said that the opposition parties unite only to conceal their corruption.

He maintained that they will expose those elements who were opposing the bills pertaining to national security before the masses. The Prime Minister said that they will not bow down to such blackmailing and reiterated that no corrupt leader will get NRO. It is pertinent to mention here that the opposition parties in the Senate foiled a bid from the government to pass a bill relating to FATF, anti-money laundering (second amendment) bill 2020, from the Senate.