Pm, President, send impassioned message to the nation on defence day

ISLAMABAD: In his message to the nation on the occasion of Defence Day, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that September 6, 1965, was a reflection of the unparalleled spirit of courage and sacrifice of the country’s brave armed forces. The PM said that 55 years ago, the Armed Forces and the zealous nation proved to the world that we are ever ready to defend the motherland at all costs. He said we showed the world that numbers do not matter; passion, enthusiasm and courage are the most important. Imran Khan said that India has imposed terror and fear on innocent Kashmiris and constantly showing aggression on the Line of Control. The purpose of these provocations is to divert the world’s attention from Indian atrocities in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister said that Pakistan is a believer in peace but it should not be considered as our weakness. The world must realize that our desire for peace is for the economic well-being and prosperity of the people of South Asia. “We need to work together for peace and a brighter future for the coming generations,” he said. Imran Khan said that on the occasion of September 6, we salute our martyrs and heroes and show the resolve that our determined nation and brave armed forces are fully capable of defending the country. The Prime Minister said that today we renew our commitment to the defence, security and sovereignty of Pakistan, a commitment demonstrated by the martyrs and heroes of the 1965 war. He ended his message to the nation with, “Pak Army Zindabad, Pakistan Zindabad!”In his message, President Dr Arif Alvi said we have successfully defeated terrorism and extremism and now we are on the path towards economic prosperity. He said we have also made serious efforts with a positive approach towards securing peace in the region but unfortunately our enemy keeps hostile designs against us. The president said we reaffirm our pledge that we will continue to support the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their struggle till the realisation of their right to self-determination.INP/AJ