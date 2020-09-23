PM orders expediting legislation related to protection of women, children

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated his vow for approving strict punishment to culprits involved in sexual assaults against women and children and ordered federal cabinet members to expedite legislation process of a draft bill.PM Imran Khan issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the federal cabinet today to discuss 14-point agenda. Adviser to PM on Accountability and PM’s adviser on parliamentary affairs Dr Babar Awan briefed the cabinet members regarding a draft bill for the protection of women and children.The premier directed to immediately bring the draft bill in the concerned cabinet committee. He vowed those sex offenders will be given exemplary punishments by the federal government. During the meeting, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar criticised statements delivered by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed said that Shireen Mazari is seemingly imposing her personal opinions. PM Imran Khan stopped ministers from delivering unnecessary statements after taking strict notice and warned that ministers have no personal opinions to express publically and stopped them from delivering statements on sensitive religious issues. The premier also expressed displeasure over the construction of Islamabad jail on the land for Green Area. He said that the federal government has put the protection of green areas on top priority as the country was already suffering the negative impacts of climate change. He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to hold an investigation in it and ordered the attorney general to apprise the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the stance of the federal government. Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda suggested ending import duty on vehicles for promoting the competition in the automotive industry. PM Imran Khan expressed concorded the suggestion of Faisal Vawda. According to a private television channel, the cabinet members have also held discussions over the data leaks of Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in the meeting where the ministers recommended the premier for releasing the order to publicize its inquiry report. Faisal Vawda said that facts should be unveiled before the nationals as important revelations were made in the inquiry report regarding the son of Zafar Hijazi, whereas, many people belonging to Jang Group were also involved in it. He criticised that some government lawmakers were having sympathies for the persons involved in the data leaks. PM Imran Khan hinted to publicise the inquiry report of SECP data leak in order to uncover the facts. NNI