ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the setting up of a National Job Portal to provide job opportunities to the youth.

The approval was given by him during a meeting with Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar here on Monday. The Prime Minister said that youth is a precious asset of the country and it is the priority of the PTI government to empower them. Usman Dar briefed the Prime Minister about the Kamyab Jawan Programme. Matters pertaining to Tiger Force also came under discussion.

In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, it was also decided to again give responsibilities to the Tiger Force to check the spread of the virus. Usman Dar said that the concerned authorities are making maximum efforts for providing employment to the youth in accordance with the vision of PM Imran Khan. Earlier on July 14, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved to launch the second phase of Kamyab Jawan programme, aiming to provide more opportunities to the youth across the country. TLTP