ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again disclosed the ‘good news’ first regarding the tax collection in the country.

It seemed the prime minister has made a habit of breaking the ‘good news’ first about the revenue collection every month for some months.

On July 2 this year, Imran Khan had commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting “historic level of tax revenues”. “I commend efforts of FBR in achieving the historic level of tax revenues of Rs4,732 billion in 2020-21 – exceeding the target of Rs4,691 billion & 18% higher than last year,” tweeted the prime minister then.

The premier had said that the performance of the FBR is a testimony to the economic revival brought about by his government’s policies.

Again in a tweet on July 31 which the media had covered on August 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan had commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for achieving the record Rs410 billion revenue collection in July 2021. Imran Khan said, “As of now, the collection is Rs410 billion, which is highest-ever in the month of July – and around 22 percent above the required target for the month.”

Now once again without wasting any time as the new month dawns, Prime Minister Imran Khan uploaded a tweet early Wednesday morning (September 1) to break the ‘good news’ about the revenue collection.

Imran Khan said the FBR has collected Rs850 billion during July and August 2021, exceeding its own target figure by 23 percent and reflecting a growth of 51 percent in revenue over the same period last year.

The prime minister maintained “At the present rate, annual collection target of Rs5,829 billion will be comfortably achieved.”