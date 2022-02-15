ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday launched the country’s first digital payment system ‘Raast’ for low-cost retail payments and money transfers.

The Raast program is a digital platform developed by the State Bank of Pakistan for remittances and transactions between citizens, businesses, and government agencies.

The digitally faster and easier system will facilitate the common man in accessing banking channels and electronic transactions.

At the same time, it will help various financial institutions, including commercial banks, microfinance institutions, banks, government agencies, and Fintax, to access and connect to the central system at low cost with time-saving.

After its success at the level of direct business and investment last year, it has been launched at the level of citizens for the convenience of the common man.