Will also visit Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi in the first week of January next week, said the PM House Monday.

The premier will also visit Hyderabad and Mirpur Khas. He will meet the PTI leaders and the members of the coalition parties during his visit to Sindh.

According to the PM House, PM Khan will speak at a ceremony for youth in Hyderabad.