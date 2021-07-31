ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has commended efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for collecting the highest ever tax in the month of July.

In his Tweet, PM Imran Khan said, the collection in the month of July remained Rs.410 bn which is the highest ever in the month of July – & around 22% above the required target for the month.

Imran Khan said this record collection of the revenue reflected the government’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival. “This is a reflection of govt’s policies for sustained economic growth and revival,” he added.

It is to be noted that the FBR has collected Rs410 billion in July 2021 against collection of Rs301 billion in the same month of the last fiscal year, registering an impressive growth by 36 percent. The FBR has envisaged tax collection target of Rs5,829 billion for the current fiscal year and so far, the tax machinery kick-started its performance by collecting Rs410bn against its desired target of Rs342 billion for July 2021.