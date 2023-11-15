Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recently engaged in a pivotal meeting with Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Dr Jamshid Khodjaev Abdukhakomovich, emphasizing the significance of streamlined visa procedures, improved banking channels, and reciprocal warehousing to invigorate trade ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

In the meeting, PM Kakar highlighted the pivotal role of simplified visa processes, enhanced banking systems, and shared warehousing facilities in fostering robust trade relations. He expressed optimism that these measures would expedite bilateral trade between the two nations, aiming to achieve a bilateral trade target of US$ 1 billion in the near term.

Welcoming the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation to Pakistan, PM Kakar recalled his recent interaction with President Shavkat Mirziyovev during the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent. He commended the momentum of bilateral engagements across trade, defense, and connectivity spheres between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

PM Kakar particularly praised the successful convening of the First Trilateral Meeting of Commerce Ministers from Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Afghanistan in Islamabad. Notably, the trilateral discussions led to the establishment of a working group to address customs, logistics, trade promotion, and other pertinent aspects.

Expressing satisfaction with the outcome of the trilateral discussions, PM Kakar expressed optimism regarding the enhancement of trade relations among the three countries through this mechanism.

Additionally, PM Kakar emphasized the significance of maintaining a continuous exchange of people-to-people interactions to further bolster bilateral ties.

Deputy Prime Minister Khodjaev expressed gratitude for the warm reception and updated PM Kakar on the productive meetings held with Pakistan’s business community, specifically in the banking and logistics sectors.

The Uzbekistan delegation included key figures such as Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov Rustamovich, Deputy Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Badriddin Abidov, Deputy Foreign Minister Bobur Usmanov, Deputy Chairman of State Security Service Maj. General Farukh Mukhtarov, and Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Islamabad Oybek Arif Usmanov.

On the Pakistani side, the delegation comprised Minister of Commerce Gohar Ijaz, Secretaries of Commerce, and Board of Investment, along with other high-ranking officials.

The meeting signifies a shared commitment to enhancing trade cooperation and strategic collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.