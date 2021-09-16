DUSHANBE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the Tajik investors to invest in Pakistan, assuring to extend full facilitation to them.

Addressing the Pakistan Tajikistan Business Forum on Thursday, the prime minister noted that increased trade will benefit both the countries, adding his government is already on the course of incentivising and facilitating the business sector through different measures.

He said, “Our current trade of $80 million is minuscule and there is a lot of potential to bolster it. Pakistan is a big market of 230 million people.” The prime minister said the objective of this business forum is to have interaction between the business communities of Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said some 67 companies from Pakistan are attending this event.

The prime minister said that the CASA 1000 project will be expedited so that Pakistan can benefit from Tajikistan’s clean and cheap energy. He added that Pakistan is eager to have a cheap deal for hydro-power generation.

The Prime Minister stressed that peace in Afghanistan is important for better connectivity and trade between Pakistan and Tajikistan. He said both Pakistan and Tajikistan will be trying everything for peace and inclusive government in Afghanistan. He wished for the establishment of peace in the country after 40 years of conflict.

Later, the prime minister along with his commerce advisor also responded to the questions from both Pakistani and Tajik businessmen.

The prime minister is currently visiting Tajikistan on a two-day visit mainly to attend the SCO Summit here and is accompanied by a high-level delegation including the representatives of 67 companies of multiple sectors including textiles, minerals, pharmaceuticals, logistics and others.