ISLAMABAD: Electric vehicles to give birth to another industry, says PM Imran Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the ceremony.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated Pakistan’s first-ever electric motorbike at a ceremony in Islamabad as part of eco-friendly measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran Khan said this bike is Pakistan’s first locally-manufactured electric motorbike (e-bike) to promote an eco-friendly environment in the country.

The introduction of electric vehicles in the country will certainly give birth to another industry, the premier maintained.

The e-bike is manufactured by a Pakistani company Jolta Electric and is considered a major step towards electrifying the country’s automobile industry. The e-bike is energy efficient and requires low maintenance.

The prime minister said that Pakistan was among those countries that were leading from the front on environmental issues.

Imran Khan emphasized that the government is striving to transform the country’s economy into an export-led economy. The PM also revealed that Pakistan is making a mineral map of the country. “In the past, Pakistan started importing things without realizing and utilizing the potential raw material present inside the country,” the prime minister said.

Imran Khan cited the example of China where the government achieved development via laying their focus on exports. Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar while addressing the ceremony said that the launching of e-bike is part of the present government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025 plan, approved last year that envisaged targeting a robust electric vehicle market having a 30 percent and 90 percent share in passenger vehicles and heavy-duty trucks by 2030 and 2040 respectively.