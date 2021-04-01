BEIJING: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi showed Pakistan’s good wishes and unremitting efforts aimed at enabling durable peace and stability in South Asia.

“This letter depicted the wisdom and vision of PM Khan”, these views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former military diplomat in South Asian countries on Thursday.

“I remember that as soon as Imran Khan came to power in August 2018, he expressed his strong desire to live in harmony with India. In the past two-and-a-half years,has repeatedly expressed this desire and made substantial efforts to this end. Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace have been highly praised and unanimously appreciated by the international community,” he said in a statement.

He said over the years, the Narendra Modi regime has been undermining relations with neighbouring countries and regional peace and stability, which is obvious to all in the international community.

Therefore, he said, India must first take concrete actions to create a favourable environment for constructive and fruitful dialogue with Pakistan, which is crucial. Otherwise, will not be able to move forward, he added.