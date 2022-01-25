ISLAMABAD: PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tirade against the PML-N leadership was reflective of his “fear and hopelessness”, adding his comments were fuelled by his growing angst.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said the premier had “mired the country into inflation and poverty” and asserted that he should immediately resign “as his incompetence is costing Pakistan a lot”.

In a live television show on Sunday, PM Imran had said he was willing to speak to anyone but would never reconcile with criminals, noting that holding talks with them would be tantamount to betrayal with the country.

He had also dubbed PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif “the nation’s criminal“.

Hitting back at the premier, Aurangzeb said that the premier was demonising and harboured a political vendetta against the PML-N “because he feared that Nawaz and Shehbaz were the only leaders capable of steering the country out of the crisis.

“How dare you call Shehbaz Sharif a criminal?” she asked, adding that the PTI government was relaunching projects conceived by Shehbaz as the chief minister of Punjab.

She accused the prime minister of laundering money through 26 undeclared bank accounts and reveals the “real details” of the foreign funding case. She said her party would utilise all “public and political tactics” to oust PM Imran.

“We will not just dislodge you from power, but we will pull you from the ear for what you have done to the masses,” she claimed.