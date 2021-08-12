ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking keen interest in water reservoirs’ projects to ensure their completion on fast track.

In a series of tweets, he said work on several water projects including Diamer Bhasha Dam, Dasu hydropower, Mohmand Dam, Sindh Barrage, Huripur power project, Kachhi Canal, K-IV water supply, Kurram Tangi and Nai Gaj dams was in full swing.

The minister said completion of those ten projects would not only ensure water reserves of 12.89 million acre feet, but also increase generation of inexpensive hydropower in the country by 9,043 mega watt (MW).

It would also create more than 35,000 job opportunities in the country, he said. Prime Minister Imran Khan would lay the foundation stone of the Tarbela Dam’s 5th extension project on Thursday, Farrukh said, adding that it would be completed by 2024 with a cost of $807 million.

He said the project would enhance power generation capacity of Tarbela dam to 6,418MW from current 4,888MW with an addition of 1,530MW.