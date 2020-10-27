By Awais Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that he is fully aware of the plight of the people due to the rising inflation in the country and vowed to bring the inflation under control at any cost. The Prime Minister said this while addressing a meeting of the Federal Cabinet. He said that we will get to the bottom of the issue of inflation and hoarding. Steps must be taken to control inflation.

He also called a meeting on reduction in wheat and flour prices. According to details, a meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which the issue of inflation was focused. The federal ministers called for urgent measures to control inflation and said that bureaucracy was an obstacle in resolving issues.

Ministers said that the bureaucracy involved in the wheat crisis should be identified. The federal cabinet strongly condemned the blasphemous caricatures in France, saying such publicity was unacceptable. There is a difference between freedom of expression and blasphemy. Hate is being spread under the guise of freedom of expression.The world needs to get out of Islam phobia, international community should end double standards. The blasphemous sketches hurt the feelings of millions of Muslims. The meeting also strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and offered prayers for the martyrs of the incident.The Federal Cabinet was briefed on availability of essential commodities including wheat, sugar, timeline of wheat import till January 30, 2021, sugar import schedule and reduction in prices.

Furthermore In order to accelerate the ongoing accountability process and clear the backlog of cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday formally approved to set up 120 new accountability courts in the country, according to Ministry of Law and Justice. According to a spokesperson of the Law Ministry, the prime minister directed to take measures for the establishment of 120 new accountability courts during the federal cabinet meeting today.

He said that the new accountability courts will be established in phases, adding that owing to financial issues, the ministry would set up only 30 court immediately. Earlier on October 21, The Supreme Court had given the federal government a month’s time to decide whether it will set up 120 more accountability courts to clear the backlog of cases. Headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, a bench of the apex court had expressed displeasure over the government when the court was informed that no permanent law secretary had been appointed yet.

The bench had directed the government to appoint a permanent law secretary at the earliest. At the start of the hearing, the SC had inquired about progress thus far made on the establishment of 120 new NAB courts, to which additional attorney general Sohail Mahmood had replied that a plan in this regard had been forwarded to Prime Minister Imran Khan for approval.