KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Sindh on Friday for a day-long visit, during which he will announce a mega-development package for the province, ARY News reported.

Sharing the details on the social networking website, Twitter, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that PM Imran Khan will announce a mega-development package for Sindh on 16th of April in Sukkur. He will also inaugurate the “Kamyab Jawan Programme” in the city. During his visit, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the leadership of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), PTI’s local leaders and notable personalities, sources privy to the matter said.

In the evening, PM Imran will attend a fundraising Iftar dinner organized by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi. Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that PM Imran Khan will announce Rs466 billion development package for Sindh. He maintained that the government was taking all-out measures to remove the sense of deprivation among the people in Sindh.

Earlier on April 15, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (SAW) scholarship program in Islamabad. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran Khan had lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for introducing the Rehmatul-Lil Aalameen (SAW) scholarship program. Prime Minister Imran Khan had said Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him was the greatest human being in history, Whoever follows his footprints was blessed by the Almighty Allah, he had added