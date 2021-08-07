ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday witnessed a detailed demonstration of a new locally-made Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).



Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz along with the officials of his ministry gave a detailed briefing to PM Imran Khan about the working of the electronic voting machine (EVM).



Shibli Faraz said there is no need for internet connectivity for the EVMs, the software used is in the machine is of international standard, he added.



On the occasion, PM Imran Khan witnessed a detailed demonstration of the EVM and also cast his vote. The premier also congratulated Shibli Faraz and his team for producing such EVMs.



Earlier in the month of June, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reiterated the incumbent government’s resolve to ensure transparency in the electoral process in the country.



He was chairing a meeting in Islamabad. Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for making the process of use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in elections transparent and fulfilling all legal requirements in this regard.



The premier also instructed that the process of electoral reforms, electronic voting and voting rights for overseas Pakistanis be completed at the earliest.