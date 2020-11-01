ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated that leaders of the Muslim world must take the lead in breaking the cycle of hate and extremism against the Muslims.He made these remarks during his telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.Both the leaders shared concerns on the rising tide of Islamophobia in the Western world particularly in Europe.The Prime Minister said that Muslim leaders should explain to their counterparts from the Western world about the special reverence and love all Muslims feel towards the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Rasool Allah Khatamun Nabiyyin Sallallaho Alaihe Wasalam.

Imran Khan said as European states have laws criminalizing the denial of Holocaust and their sentiments for Holocaust are respected, similarly, the West must also respect the sentiments of Muslims all over the world and refrain from justifying offensive actions under the garb of freedom of expression.The two leaders also agreed that their Foreign Ministers would meet and continue to engage on issues of mutual interest including efforts to address Islamophobia.The Prime Minister also conveyed condolences of government and people of Pakistan over the loss of precious lives due to an earthquake in Izmir region and surrounding areas.He offered to provide all possible support and assistance to the Turkish people in this hour of grief due by the deadly earthquake.The Prime Minister prayed for the swift recovery of those affected by this natural calamity.The two leaders also discussed the recent terrorist attack on a religious seminary in Pakistan.INP/AJ