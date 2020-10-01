PM Imran says Nawaz playing dangerous game

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that protest is the right of the opposition, however, anyone found violating laws would be sent to jail one by one. “Nawaz Sharif is playing a dangerous game and India is supporting him in the entire process,” he blamed while speaking during an interview with the local television. He said that a convict is conspiring against the country from abroad and they would ensure that he is brought back to face the courts. The prime minister said that he would use any state institution for assistance in government affairs. “COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa met with the parliamentary leaders on Gilgit Baltistan issue after my approval,” he said adding that the meeting was aimed at creating a consensus decision on the region. Imran Khan said that he is the prime minister of the country and no one could dare to demand him to resign. “I will ask resignations from the ones demanding my resignation,” he said. INP/AK