ISLAMABAD : In order to control rising inflation in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered strict action against hoarders and profiteers. PM Imran Khan has said that situation will improve significantly if government is successful in controlling hoarding in the country. Tiger Force has also been granted its first task to discourage hoarding and profiteering. The pilot project will be launched in Islamabad and initially about 9,000 shops will be monitored. Tiger Force will work along with Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner.

Volunteers of Tiger Force will point out shops that have not displayed rate lists or are involved in overcharging. District Administration will immediately take action on identification of Tiger Force and heavy fines will be imposed on shops if they are found involved in the practice. Earlier during last meeting of the Federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the ministers demanded emergency measures against the rise in inflation.

According to sources, the Prime Minister assured the ministers of urgent measures to reduce inflation and said that the government would soon start implementing the action plan. All government machinery will be mobilized to provide relief to the common man. Cabinet members said provincial governments and district administrations must ensure the availability of goods. Imran Khan said that now our entire focus will be on controlling inflation. I am monitoring the whole situation myself, let s see what the mafia does now. During the meeting, Sheikh Rashid apprised the cabinet of the concern and said that flour could become more expensive in November-December. Expressing his concerns, he said that it should be explained why drugs became expensive. NNI