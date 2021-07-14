ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched on Wednesday Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates initiative for Punjab.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) for developing a software for the issuance of succession certificates.

PM Imran Khan said the initiative will greatly facilitate the masses, including overseas Pakistanis and reiterated the government’s commitment to using the latest technologies in order to bring further ease in the lives of people.

The prime minister said the Shaukat Khanum Hospital had completely switched to the paperless system, which, he opined, eliminated chances of corruption.

He said electronic voting machines (EVMs) will resolve the issue of election rigging. Under the Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Act, people can get succession certificates from the National Database and Registration Authority within 15 days without going through the hassle of having to approach courts for the purpose.