ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that formation of an inclusive Afghan government and positive engagement of international community with Afghanistan is the way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He was talking to Executive Director of United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley in Islamabad on Thursday.

Imran Khan appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organization (IHO) for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

The Prime Minister underlined that Pakistan has been a beneficiary of various WFP projects that are being implemented in the country and values its partnership with the organization.

Executive Director Beasley expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its role in facilitating the work of the World Food Program in providing food assistance to the Afghans. He also discussed with the Prime Minister the ways of facilitating the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.