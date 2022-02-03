ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the country’s armed forces for ‘repulsing’ the terror attacks in Balochistan’s Panjgur and Naushki.

At least one soldier was martyred and four terrorists were killed on Wednesday night after FC bases in Panjgur and Naushki came under attack, the military’s media wing had said earlier.

The premier further extended the nation’s support to the armed forces ‘who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us’.

We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan. The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 3, 2022

“Terrorists attempted to attack security forces camps at two locations, Panjgur and Naushki, in Balochistan late evening today,” it said. “Both attacks have been successfully repulsed while inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists,” it added.

The ISPR said that terrorists tried to enter the security forces’ camps from two locations in Panjgur. However, timely response by troops foiled their attempt.

During intense exchange of fire, the ISPR added, one soldier was martyred. It also said that terrorists fled, while their casualties were being ascertained.

The attacks were the latest in a string of terrorist acts seen in recent weeks in the province. Last week, the ISPR had said that terrorists attacked a check post in the Kech district of the province in which 10 soldiers were martyred.