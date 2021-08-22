ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will get a briefing on assault and harassment against a female TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day during his upcoming Lahore visit on Wednesday.

According to sources privy to the schedule of the premier, Imran Khan is expected to reach Lahore on Wednesday where he would be briefed on various provincial affairs.

“The prime minister will chair a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister House where he would review uplift projects launched in the Punjab province,” they said.

It further emerged that the prime minister would also be briefed on the progress being made on the case of a female TikToker, who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day.

Police on Saturday said that they have arrested 130 people and identified 40 of them through videos of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident.

The police while sharing progress on the matter said they have so far identified 40 people whose presence has been confirmed via video evidence available with the authorities.

“We have also recorded the statement of a person accompanying the female TikToker and he has also undergone a medical test,” they said adding that the suspects arrested are also being identified with the help of those accompanying the TikToker.

They said that overall 130 suspects have been arrested and 70 of them were released after the identification of 22 suspects the previous day.

The woman TikToker who was assaulted and harassed at Minar-e-Pakistan has identified three suspects for their involvement in the entire episode during the identification parade.

During the identification parade, 40 suspects were presented before the woman TikToker and she identified three of them for their alleged role in the assault incident at Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

It emerged that the three were the first ones who assaulted her during the entire episode.

Speaking to media after the identification parade, she said those identified were most active during the incident while two others have also been identified over suspicion of their involvement.

The police authorities said that 40 people have so far been produced before the victim and 30 will be paraded before her later in the day. The victim said that her mother and the entire family is under stress after the incident and it was like a bad dream for her, which she wanted to get rid of as soon as possible.