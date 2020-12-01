ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Federal Cabinet is underway at the PM Office to discuss the economic, political, and security situation of the country.

Chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, one important agenda of the meeting will be to discuss Pakistan’s diplomatic relations with France. Lately, the two countries have been facing tense relations after PM Imran criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for his anti-Islam comments.

President Macron’s comments had come in response to the beheading of a teacher for showing blasphemous cartoons.

The Cabinet meeting will also talk about other important matters, including the progress Pakistan made regarding the Kashmir issue during the latest OIC conference.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be briefed about inflation and prices of sugar and wheat in the country.

The cabinet will also review three ongoing development projects in the country, including the New Pakistan Housing Development Authority, Islands Development Authority, and the Ravi Urban Development Authority.

Other issues to be reviewed by the Federal Cabinet include an agreement between Pakistan Navy Engineering College and the Yildiz Technical University in Turkey.