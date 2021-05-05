ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will depart for Saudi Arabia on May 7 (Friday) on an official visit, his Special Assistant on Religious Harmony Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said on Wednesday.

Speaking to the media before his departure for Saudi Arabia, he said the prime minister will be visiting the Kingdom on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. During his visit, PM Khan will meet the crown prince and other Saudi political as well as religious leaders.

The incumbent government’s vision as to ties with the brotherly country is clear, Maulana Ashrafi said, adding the two sides will discuss deepening cooperation in various fields, including trade, tourism and culture.“The relation between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is like that between body and soul,” he said.

It is noteworthy that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on an official visit yesterday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations. He will meet the Kingdom’s civil-military leadership during the visit.