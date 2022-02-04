Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit the Olympics village to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games Beijing 2022, to represent Pakistan at the event today, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said Friday.

A delegation comprising over 20 Pakistani ministers and officials will accompany the premier at the Olympics opening ceremony.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Fawad said that the purpose of PM Imran Khan’s visit to China is to represent Pakistan in the Beijing Winter Olympics and convey goodwill gestures at its opening ceremony on Pakistan’s behalf.

Fawad, who is accompanying the premier on his visit to China, briefed about PM Imran Khan’s engagements for the first day of the tour.

He said that the premier will also meet Chinese industrialists and businessmen on the sidelines of the visit, after which different industrial units will shift to Pakistan.

وزیراعظم کے دورہ چین کا مقصد سرمائی اولمپکس میں پاکستان کی نمائندگی اور اس کی افتتاحی تقریب میں پاکستان کا جذبہ خیرسگالی پہنچانا ہے. وزیراعظم چین کے مختلف کاروباری شخصیات سے ملاقاتیں بھی کریں گے،اس دورہ کے بعد چین سے کئی کاروباری اور صنعتی یونٹ پاکستان منتقل ہوں گے@fawadchaudhry pic.twitter.com/aHLqbieySK — Fawad Chaudhry (Updates) (@FawadPTIUpdates) February 3, 2022

In a separate Tweet, the federal minister said that PM Imran Khan formally started the China tour with virtual meetings with China’s private investors.

Fawad said that the premier attended video conferences with the investors affiliated with over 18 sectors at the start of his day.

آج صبح وزیر اعظم کے دن کا آغاز پرائیویٹ سرمایہ کاروں سے ویڈیو کانفرنس سے ہوا، اٹھارہ سیکٹرز میں چین کے صنعت کار پاکستان سے تعاون کریں گے، اس اہم کانفرنس کے اختتام پر وزیر اعظم اور وزراء کا وفد سرمائ اولمپکس کی افتتاحی تقریبات میں شرکت کیلئے اولمپک ویلج جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 4, 2022

He said that the Chinese investors would assist Pakistan with their investments.