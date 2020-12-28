ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday took notice of gas load-shedding across the country and summoned a meeting on the prevailing energy crisis in the country.

During the meeting, the federal ministers, special assistants and advisers, and concerned secretaries will brief the premier on the measures taken by the authorities to overcome the gas shortage.

PM Imran Khan will also be appraised of the government’s initiatives on reforms in the energy sector. The meeting will also discuss supply of electricity and gas to industries as well as power supply and demand in the country.

Earlier this month, top officials from the Petroleum Division told The News that a surge in gas shortfall was witnessed because an LNG cargo from Nigeria had been delayed by four days.

As per The News report, the gas crisis would worsen in January 2021 and Sui Northern will be left with no option but to close down RLNG supply to the power sector. In January, the system of Sui Northern will face gas crisis of 500 mmcfd.

After placing a cut of RLNG to the power sector, the authorities will be able to divert 250 mmcfd to domestic sector, but it will continue to face gas deficit of 250 mmcfd. The government may also go for RLNG supply cuts to the export industry once a week in January, 2021.

During January 4 to January 20 next year, the gas crisis will heighten to a large extent because of failure in getting hold of three cargoes of LNG as the bids were received in fixed price in dollar terms at $12.95 to $15.95 per mmbtu. And the government decided not to procure the pricey LNG.