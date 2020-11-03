ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the closure of businesses, schools and industries again in view of rising novel coronavirus cases during its second wave in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan made the statement while chairing the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday. A briefing was given to the cabinet members regarding an increase being witnessed in COVID-19 cases. The federal cabinet was told that coronavirus cases are consistently increasing besides a hike in the number of critical patients put on ventilators and mortality rate. PM Imran Khan said that there is a need to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs), however, the federal government will not shut businesses, schools and industries again.

He ruled out possibilities to impose lockdown in the country. He said that the government managed to stabilize the national economy after making efforts. The premier directed making nationals aware of the precautionary measures. During the meeting, the cabinet members also held discussions on electoral reforms. Earlier on Monday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had emphasized the need for taking immediate measures to curb rising cases of the coronavirus. He had tweeted that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) discussed additional measures to control “the rising spread of Covid-19”.

He had said the NCOC in a meeting on Tuesday will put forth recommendations in this regard. “Need to take immediate measures which have the most impact on disease spread without curtailing economic activity,” he had said. Asad Umar had earlier stressed for strict implementation of precautionary measures to ward off the second wave of novel coronavirus pandemic in the country. NNI