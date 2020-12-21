CDA says it is not discriminatory treatment

Bani Gala home of PM Imran Khan gets regularised by CDA

The premier paid a fine in millions for the map approval

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority approved the map of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence after the PTI chief paid a fine of Rs1.206 million.

The authority has regularised the premier’s residence without completing the review of the master plan of Islamabad. It was approved under the amended Building Regulation 2020 on March 5 this year but was not disclosed publicly.

As per the approved map, PM Imran Khan’s Bani Gala home has six bedrooms, a drawing room, a dining hall, a playroom, an office and a reception area.

CDA officials insist the move is not “discriminatory treatment”, saying that individual houses in zones 2, 4 and 5 can be approved under building bylaws implemented in January 2020. It may be noted here that the premier’s house is situated in Zone 4.

The CDA officials said two other maps were approved before the prime minister’s residence. So far, six maps have been approved.

A final approval to the the Bani Gala residence building plan will be given after the report of a consultant is submitted and the Prime Minister has been informed of this in a letter, the CDA officials said.

What else does PM Imran Khan own?

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan released a detailed report on the financial assets of National Assembly members, including Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the report, the total value of PM Khan’s assets stand at Rs80.6 million. The prime minister owns 10 immovable properties in Pakistan, while he has inherited a seven-Kanal house in Zaman Park, Lahore, which is valued at Rs40.53 million.

The prime minister, as per the report, received a 300-Kanal house in Bani Gala as a gift. Additional construction-related costs of the house cost him another Rs10.14 million. The document also provided details of his other assets, including a six-Kanal plot in Mohra Noori worth Rs0.5 million, and five inherited plots in Mianwali, Bhakkar, Sheikhupura, and Khanewal.

The assets’ report further noted that PM Imran has paid Rs10.19 million to buy two apartments at Shahra-e-Dastoor in Islamabad. He has four goats worth Rs200,000 in total, and Rs50.66 million in a Pakistani bank account. The PM also has Rs10.99 million in cash.

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi owns four properties in the country, including Pakpattan, Okara and Bani Gala. PM Khan has also sold one of his properties in Ferozewala, Sheikhupura for Rs70 million.

The report also stated that the premier does not have any offshore businesses or properties. He, however, has four foreign-currency bank accounts. One of his accounts has £518, another one contains $328,760, while the third account has $1,470. He has no money in his euro account.