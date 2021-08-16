ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched the Single National Curriculum (SNC) on Monday.

“This was my vision for last 25 years that one day in Pakistan we will have a single core curriculum for the whole country,” said PM Khan while addressing the SNC launch ceremony in Islamabad.

People used to tell me that it is not possible since there was no incentive to do this, the prime minister said. “[This was] because those who were in power, who had to take decisions, their children were studying in institutions where there was English medium education,” he said.

“All the jobs were for the English medium education, all the privileges are for them in the society,” PM Khan said. It had become a status symbol, he added.

‘Mental slavery is worse than physical slavery’

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the mental slavery is worse than physical slavery.

Afghanistan has just broken the chains of slavery, he said. His statement came a day after Afghan Taliban took control of capital Kabul and installed their government.

“It is more difficult to break shackles of mental slavery,” said PM Khan.

You wear what they wear, you adopt their fashion because you think that they are better than you, he added. And a slave can never achieve anything great.

On June 25, 2021, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government is going to implement a uniform education system from March 2021.

The prime minister was addressing the National Assembly session. He said the 2.5 million students at religious seminaries would be brought into the mainstream.

These students would be imparted world education as well, PM Khan said. He spoke about a range of issues including COVID-19, economy, Kashmir and Pakistan’s ties with the US.

Punjab to implement single national curriculum from 2021

Punjab will begin implementing the Single National Curriculum from the educational year 2021-2022.

A notification by the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board, issued on Monday, read that the new curriculum will be taught to classes I to V.

“SNC for grades Pre I – V and Model Textbooks of Education Reforms and Textbook Development Wing, Schools Education Department developed by the Federal Government for implementation in all streams of education (Public, Private and Deeni Madaris) in Punjab for the forthcoming academic session 2021-22 and onwards.”

The decision was approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar earlier in December during a meeting of the provincial cabinet. According to the government, the system will help eliminate the rote learning system and hone the skills of the students.