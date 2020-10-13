ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved proposed measures aimed at controlling rising prices of basic commodities’ in the country. The meeting headed by the prime minister mulled over measures to reduces prices of wheat, sugar, and other essential commodity items. The meeting was attended by members of the economic team, federal ministers, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), and provincial chief secretaries. Imran Khan approved the proposed measures for bringing down the prices during the meeting besides also directing strict action against hoarders and those jacking up prices unnecessarily. During the first phase of the meeting, the situation pertaining to the availability and price of wheat in Pakistan was mulled over besides also discussing the province-wise need of the basic food commodity. The prime minister was briefed over measures taken by the public and private sector to import wheat in the country. Speaking during the meeting, the premier said that they would take all-out measures to ensure a reduction in prices of essential commodity items. It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday said that his government will use all the resources at disposal of the state to bring down skyrocketing prices of essential food items in the country.

According to the details, the government has decided to use all resources against inflation in the country. PM Imran Khan has decided to once again use the services of volunteers of Tiger Force for the identification of hoarders and consultations with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs (SAPM) Usman Dar have been completed. NNI