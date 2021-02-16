The development was disclosed by the federal minister on a microblogging site Twitter, stating that her request has already been turned down by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday revealed that Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is seeking to go to London, and some backdoor negotiations have already taken place in this regard.

The development was disclosed by the federal minister on a micro blogging site twitter, stating that her request has already been turned down by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Maryam Nawaz seeks to go to London, and some backdoor negotiations have already taken place in this regard. However, PM Imran has turned down the request,” said Chaudhary in a tweet.

مریم نواز لندن جانا چاہتی ہیں اور اس کیلئے بیک ڈور رابطے کئے گئے لیکن وزیر اعظم عمران خان نے اس درخواست کو مکمل طور پر رد کر دیا، آپ تحریک کا شوق پورا کریں لیکن اس کیلئے آپ کو پاکستان رہنا ہو گا۔ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 16, 2021

Maryam is so passionate about leading the political movement, she must fulfill her wishes while she stays within Pakistan,” he added.

Moreover, federal information minister Shibli Faraz coming on the same matter said that Maryam’s claims and messages imply her desire to leave for London, which he said will never materialize.