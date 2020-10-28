By Awais Abbasi

LAHORE : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday while declaring the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an 11-party alliance – formed against the government ‘pickpockets’ said that the accountability will continue no matter what they do as this is the decisive time for Pakistan

.Addressing Insaf Doctors Forum at Aiwan-e-Iqbal in Lahore on Wednesday, he said that all the “pickpockets” come together on the same stage and make noise, adding that for the first time, they see accountability.“They are scared because for the first time there is a prime minister who will not be blackmailed,” he said.The prime minister said that the system which does not have punishment and retribution always fails, adding that the mafia was creating hurdles in the way of change in the country. People have in the past been given promotions and salary increments without performance, he said.“Those who had to make decisions would go abroad even if they had a cough and now we have to fix all these things,” he added.

Furthermore Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that his government will provide health cards to the people in Punjab too. “I told her [Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid] to give health cards to the people of Punjab,” PM Khan said while addressing an Insaf Doctors Forum event.

The premier said that he met Punjab’s Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the provincial finance and health ministers before the event and told them to issue health cards to people in Punjab in phases. “Do it in phases Doctor [Yasmeen] sahiba,” said PM Khan, referring to what he told the health minister in the meeting. “In the first phase, start medical treatment for the weakest segment of the society…give them health card. Then we will cover whole Punjab.” The premier said that the health cards will give poor families confidence that they can go to any hospital, including private ones, for medical treatment. NNI