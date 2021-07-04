ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the planning and financing of the recent terror attack in Lahore has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan.

“This coordination led to identifying the terrorists & their international linkages. Again, planning & financing of this heinous terror attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pak. Global community must mobilise int institutions against this rogue behaviour” PM’s tweet reads.

The Prime Minister appreciated the diligence and speed of Punjab Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department in unearthing the evidence regarding the Johar Town, Lahore blast.

He also appreciated the excellent coordination among all civil and military intelligence agencies, saying this coordination led to identifying the terrorists and their international linkages.