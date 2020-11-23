ISLAMABAD : Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday to discuss development projects of the province and other matters of mutual interest.

According to details, the two discussed coronavirus second wave and steps to curb the spread the virus in the province. Political situation of the province also came under discussion. Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) conducted public gathering at Peshawar’s Kabootar Chowk despite government’s ban on rallies due to increasing cases of coronavirus. Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief and PDM chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressed the rally. NNI