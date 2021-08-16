ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the government was focusing on increasing the exports of information technology products.

In a meeting with Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Amir Hashmi, the prime minister said provision of facilities to the IT-related workforce was the top priority of the government. The meeting discussed progress on establishment of Islamabad Technopolis, the capital’s special technology zone.

The Chairman STZA informed the prime minister that domestic and foreign companies were showing keen interest in investing in technology zones. After the federal capital, the special technology zones will be set up in the provincial capitals.