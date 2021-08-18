LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), senior leader and former Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Imran Khan is the biggest advocate of peace in the world including Afghanistan.

In a statement on Twitter, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had presented the solution to the Afghanistan problem years ago and today the world has reached at the same point.

She said that Imran Khan was the greatest advocate of peace in the world including Afghanistan. For peace, development and prosperity in the world, it is necessary to use the leadership skills of the prime minister.