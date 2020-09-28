PM Imran assures funds for development of tribal districts

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on a visit to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) on Monday, assured provision of funds for the socio-economic development of tribal districts. Addressing a ceremony in Mohmand, following the inauguration Nahakki Tunnel and Sheikh Zaid Road, the premier said the tribal districts have lagged behind in development and it is the government’s focus to establish industries in the region for export of goods to Afghanistan and Central Asian states. He added that the planning ministry has been instructed to provide funds to the area and added that border markets are also being set-up to provide opportunities to locals. Elaborating further, the premier said enemies of the country were trying to stoke anarchy in the tribal districts and are opposed to the merger of the districts with K-P, hence, the government will leave no stone unturned in regards to development in the region. Referring to the efforts of the current government, Imran said the uplift of weaker segments of the society and the development of backward areas of the country is a prime objective of the PTI-led government. He also expressed hope of a successful outcome of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. “Peace in Afghanistan will open new vistas of opportunities for the people of tribal districts. PM Imran also visited Bajaur district and performed the ground-breaking ceremony of Timargarh-Khar-Mamad Gat road. Imran, addressing the attendees of the ceremony briefly, said the road will promote trade and tourism. The projects would provide better means of transportation, trade and job opportunities to the people of Mohmand and Bajaur districts. It would improve the connectivity of tribal districts with other districts of K-P, including provincial capital Peshawar. The premier, later speaking at the inauguration of the surgical block at Lady Reading Hospital, said no country can thrive if a mechanism of punishment and reward does not exist. “Why should only the poor go to the government hospitals for treatment while the rich go to private facilities,” said Imran as he gave an example of meritocracy and professionalism in China. He also told the hospital’s staff to lead by example and become a role-model for other hospitals in the country. In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the much-awaited Peshawar BRT system. “BRT will provide massive relief to the common people, who will be able to afford quality service within fewer charges,” he had said, adding that the new transit system will also help reduce traffic in the city. The project was under construction for three years, and experienced many delays. It is the last flagship project launched by the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P). BRT has been built at a cost of around Rs70 billion and will provide service to approximately 340,000 people every day. The BRT is a 27.5 kilometre-long main corridor track with 31 stations, besides seven feeder routes of total 62 kilometres, with 146 stops to facilitate hundreds of thousands of passengers every day.