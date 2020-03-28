PM Imran asks youth to remain prepared to help in emergency

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked the youth of the nation to remain prepared to help in emergency concerning the coronavirus pandemic. Imran Khan said the youths in China supplied food to people during the lockdown and hoped that the youth in Pakistan will also consider this as a national obligation and perform to the best of their abilities.

It is pertinent here to mention that PM Imran Khan on Friday announced to resume the locomotion of goods transportation across the country and directed all provincial governments to ensure the provision of all essential items to people. The premier had also announced that all industries associated with food products will also be allowed to continue their production.