ISLAMABAD: On Sunday, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif urged the populace to use their voting power to reject the politics of division, strife, and animosity.

The prime minister made veiled references to Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf chairman Imran Khan in a series of posts on his Twitter account, saying that his ego, political philosophy, and incapacity have wreaked havoc on the society’s delicate fabric.

“Use your vote to advance the country and ensure the future of your children. I have complete faith in your ability to influence elections, he continued.

As Punjab provincial citizens prepared to cast their ballots in the by-election for twenty distinct constituencies on Sunday, the prime minister took to a popular social media platform.In a related tweet, the prime minister urged people to consider economic instability, mafia patronage and facilitation, destruction in the name of change, and corruption throughout the black era of the Imran Khan Niazi government when casting their ballots.

He exhorted the people, saying, “Pakistan was diverted from its goal during the PTI’s tenure; you should express it with your ballots.”In another tweet in Urdu, the prime minister claimed that Punjab province had had poor government over the previous four years. Residents were denied access to the free medications, and students were denied financial aid.

He regretted that there had been open negotiation over government postings and transfers, noting that the province’s civic infrastructure was in terrible form and that crime was at an all-time high.

According to the prime minister, the treatment given to the Punjab province’s residents amounted to nothing less than disdain.