ISLAMABAD: On the 15th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto’s passing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid respect to the former leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Benazir Bhutto was referred to as a crusader for democracy and human rights by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Twitter, who also claimed that she had left an irreparable mark on the nation’s politics. He continued by saying that over time, the gap created by her death had grown larger.

Benazir travelled to Liaquat Baagh, Rawalpindi, on December 27, 2007, to speak at a sizable gathering of the general public. Shenoticed a gathering of supporters yelling slogans around her car as she was driving away from the event.

She got out of the car and extended her hand to the cheering crowd via the sunroof. Unexpectedly, a terrorist then shot her in the head. Just then, there was a loud explosion.

Benazir was taken urgently to a hospital. Babar Awan then told the media that she had passed away amidst the crying and wailing fans.