Prime Minister Imran Khan has awarded ten ministers with appreciation certificates for their outstanding performance.

A ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad on Thursday.

Those who received the certificates from the Prime Minister included Minister for Communications Murad Saeed, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, Minister for Industries and Production Khusro Bakhtiyar, Advisor on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf, Adviser on Commerce Razak Dawood, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, and Minister for National Food Security Fakhar Imam.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister emphasized the essential importance of improved ministry performance in achieving the country’s self-sufficiency goal.

He stated that the government is entirely focused on guaranteeing good governance and that the primary purpose is to improve people’s lives.

The Prime Minister stated that performance evaluation is critical for improving the bureaucracy. He stated that in the future, incentives will be increased for the highest-performing ministries.

Imran Khan urged for non-traditional approaches to economic difficulties.

Mohammad Shehzad Arbab, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Establishment, previously briefed the Prime Minister on the evaluation and assessment process for ministry performance.