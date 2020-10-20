ISLAMABAD : Leader of Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan Gulbuddin Hekmatyar accompanied by a delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday. PM Imran Khan and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar discussed matters related to the Afghan peace process and fraternal relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the meeting.

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar along with a delegation arrived in Pakistan from October 19 to October 21 where he will hold meetings with the prime minister, president, Senate chairman, Speaker National Assembly (NAB), Foreign Minister and other dignitaries. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hekmatyar will also deliver a talk at a policy think-tank and interact with local media. His visit to Pakistan will provide an opportunity for the exchange of views on the Afghan peace process and strengthening bilateral ties of Pakistan-Afghanistan besides people-to-people interaction, read the notification.

The FO spokesperson said in a statement that Pakistan attaches high importance to its fraternal ties with Afghanistan, rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people. It also read that Pakistan has consistently supported an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. Earlier on Monday, an Afghan delegation headed by Hezb-i-Islami chief Gulbuddin Hekmatyar had met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office. NNI