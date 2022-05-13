<!-- wp:image {"width":912,"height":514} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/Shehbaz11-696x392.jpg" alt="" width="912" height="514"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:Prime Minister<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/\\" class="rank-math-link"> Shehbaz Sharif<\/a> Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the explosion in Saddar Karachi, causing death of one person and injuries to 13 others.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>In a statement, he expressed sympathies with the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">bereaved families<\/a> and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.<br>He said that those who were enemies of people and peace would be eliminated in coordination with the provincial governments.<br>The Prime Minister asked the Chief Minister Sindh to provide best medical <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">treatment to the injured.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->