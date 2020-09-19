PM for utilizing all resources to provide cheap, uninterrupted power to consumers

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government will use all its resources to ensure affordable and uninterrupted power supply to the public. The PM expressed these views while addressing a meeting discussing provision of cheap and uninterrupted power supply to the masses. During the meeting, reforms regarding the core issue were reviewed. Dr. Robin Bridges, a professor at the London School of Economics, and Michael Greenstone, a professor at the University of Chicago, attended the meeting via video link. During the meeting, ongoing reforms in the power sector were reviewed and various suggestions were made in view of the important role the power sector plays in economic development. Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated the research done by experts on Pakistan’s power sector. The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment of ensuring speedy completion of the reform process, especially in the energy sector. During the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the present government was committed to reforms in the power sector. He said that energy sector is a key factor in the economic development of the country. In the past, attention was not paid to the growing needs of domestic and industrial consumers and sector’s reforms, wasting the potential of economic development in Pakistan. Imran Khan said the government would use all its resources to ensure affordable and uninterrupted power supply to the people. He encouraged the suggestions of international experts regarding reforms in the power sector of Pakistan, saying that we will provide all possible assistance to experts in the implementation of the reform process. NNI