Qatar’s DOHA: On Tuesday, PM Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif called for effective bilateral engagement to strengthen trade and investment ties in accordance with their genuine ability and potential, referring to Qatar as a “trusted friend” of Pakistan.

He thanked Qatar for helping Pakistan during this time of “beyond our imagining” economic tightness and globally significant inflationary trends in his remarks to the Pakistan-Qatar Trade and Investment Roundtable 2022.

The panel discussion at the trade and investment roundtable, according to the prime minister, was extremely fruitful and instructive. He noted that it provided Pakistan and Qatar, two friendly nations with long-standing ties built on mutual respect, trust, and assistance, with a path forward. According to the Prime Minister, Pakistan faced enormous difficulties due to a sputtering economy, a trade imbalance, and intense resource strain when the current administration assumed office.

PM said that the only option to reduce imports, particularly fuel imports, was to raise the nation’s exports through higher industrial production and a switch to renewable energy sources.

The pm emphasised the enormous hydroelectric potential of the nation and stated Pakistan encouraged foreign investment, particularly to Qatari businessmen, so they could profit from investing in hydropower generating for quick profits.

He praised Qatar for acting as a mediator in Afghanistan, saying that Qatar had proven its ability to advance peace, calm, and harmony throughout the region as well as Afghanistan.