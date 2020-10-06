PM expresses displeasure over FIR against Nawaz Sharif, others

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that the Prime Minister had no knowledge of the FIR registered against Nawaz Sharif and other opposition leaders. According to details Fawad Chaudhry said that when I brought to PM’s notice that such an FIR has been registered against Nawaz Sharif and other people, he expressed strong displeasure. The Federal Minister for Science and Technology tweeted on the social networking site Twitter that it was not our policy to register cases, these are the words of Nawaz Sharif s era. Tehreek-e-Insaf is a political party. He further wrote that the game has just started and there is no hurry. The Federal Minister for Science and Technology said that it was difficult for the PPP workers to accept the sympathetic of the assassins of Benazir Bhutto as their leader. The decision of the PPP leadership contradicted the views of Zulfiqar Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto. He said that PPP workers should increase pressure on the leadership to break out of the alliance which is in fact an agenda of anarchy. Meanwhile, Dr Shahbaz Gill, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan for Political Media, said that the PTI government was not in favor of making treason cases against political people. This is what the PML-N used to do and we objected to it. He added that there was no charge of treason in the FIR, it includes sedition provisions which is not a crime of treason. In response former federal interior minister and senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan come to know everything from TV. He said that he did not know if there was a devaluation of rupee, he did not know if the price of oil increased by Rs 25 per liter, he did not know if there was a case of sedition. Isn t the country running on auto pilot? asked Ahsan Iqbal. NNI