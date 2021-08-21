ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan expanded the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye programme to Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on Friday.

Inaugurating four food trucks for these cities in Islamabad, the prime minister directed to ensure quality of food at all costs. “When you provide for a poor person, they never complain, and because of the lack of complaints, the quality often goes down”, the prime minister said, citing an example of Shaukat Khanam hospital.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar and Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Malik Zaheer Abbas Khokhar briefed PM Imran on the expansion plan of the free food service in the three districts.

The prime minister was informed that the founder of Saylani Welfare Trust, Maulana Bashir Farooqi, has been contacted and he has subsequently spoken to his workers about improving food quality. The prime minister was also told that the issues in Peshawar regarding the quality of the food have been resolved.

He was told about the routes the programme’s trucks take as well as who they reach.

The PM launched the “Koi Bhooka Na Soye” programme under the umbrella of the Ehsaas poverty alleviation initiative. The programme started in the federal capital before soon expanding to other cities of the country.

It is pertinent to mention that now the food will be distributed through 16 mobile trucks in various cities across Pakistan. The government is planning to increase the number of food trucks to 40 and the programme to 29 cities by October this year to provide free of cost meals to the poor people.

The program ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ is a step towards making Pakistan a welfare state in true sense. Under this initiative, around 40, 000 people will be provided free of cost meals on a daily basis.